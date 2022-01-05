7 Bold Predictions for the 2021 NFL Playoffs

0 of 7

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

The 2021-22 NFL postseason is nearly here. One week remains of regular-season action, with three playoff spots and two division titles still up for grabs.

It's been a wild NFL season filled with surprises—like the Cincinnati Bengals going from worst to first—and disappointments (what happened to the Cleveland Browns?). While we're finally getting a grip on which teams are good enough to make the playoffs, there's no telling what might happen from here.

Last year's postseason saw four wild-card teams advance to the divisional round, and upsets and more surprises are likely to come.

Here, though, we'll take a crack at predicting what might go down over the next month. We're thinking outside the box a bit with seven bold predictions for the 2021-22 NFL playoffs.