WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25
The Dusty Tag Team Classic continues to move forward in the men's bracket. The January 25 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 would feature the remaining opening round match-ups.
MSK would begin a journey toward a second Dusty Classic win by facing the fun-loving duo of Kushida and Ikemen Jiro. Two-time Dusty Classic finalists Grizzled Young Veterans wanted to finally get a victory, starting with a dominant victory over Andre Chase and his top student Bodhi Hayward.
Gearing up for the women's Dusty Classic bracket, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta teamed with Kay Lee Ray to contend with NXT women's champion Mandy Rose and NXT women's tag team champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.
Looking to get revenge for the burns he suffered from a fireball at the hands of his biggest rival, Solo Sikoa challenged Boa to a No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere match.
Both eager for gold, Cameron Grimes and Tony D'Angelo would face off one-on-one. The winner would get a future opportunity at NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes.
It is rare that NXT 2.0 will put this much planning behind an episode, but the promised card looked stacked for this show's standards. New stars and veterans had a chance to take a major leap forward with a victory.
Dusty Tag Team Classic: MSK vs. Jacket Time
MSK and Jacket Time showed their respect to the Dusty Tag Team Classic before the match. It was a fast-moving, action-packed match where both teams looked poised to win.
Wes Lee hit a big Bronco Buster for a nearfall on Ikemen Jiro that Kushida broke up. Nash Carter got his own nearfall off a standing shooting press, but nothing would put away Jacket Time easy.
Jiro nearly took the win off a piledriver, but Carter broke it up. After Lee sent Kushida hard into Jiro, Kushida caught him in the Hoverboard Lock only to find himself overwhelmed. MSK hit a Doomsday Device for the victory.
Result
MSK def. Jacket Time by pinfall to advance to the semifinals of the Dusty Tag Team Classic.
Grade
B+
Analysis
While this occasionally got sloppy, both tag teams kept the energy high. MSK looked great as always. Kushida and Jiro have fantastic chemistry as a team. This is a match to revisit down the line on a major stage.
The Dusty Classic has required NXT 2.0 to give more time to the talent, and it has absolutely improved the product. This show needs longer matches that reward viewers that stick around for it. MSK has the potential to make every match stand out.
Santos Escobar Promises to Challenge Bron Breakker on His Time
Santos Escobar called out Bron Breakker, mocking his upbringing. He talked with confidence until the NXT champion arrived. He shut up Escobar and accepted his challenge whenever the leader of Legado del Fantasma was ready.
Escobar walked away but sent Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde to attack him. Breakker laid out both men and stood tall.
Afterward, backstage, Escobar challenged Breakker to find a partner or face Mendoza and Wilde in a handicap match. At the end of the show, Legado attempted to attack Breakker in the parking lot, but Tommaso Ciampa backed up the champion.
Grade
C
Analysis
Breakker and Escobar do not have chemistry on the mic, and it makes for awkward exchanges. It just feels like the NXT champion is too big and powerful for the veteran performer to match. Hopefully, the match will let these two be more competitive.
It is likely their match will happen in three weeks at NXT Vengeance Day. Before that time, NXT needs to make Legado del Fantasma look dangerous again. Three-on-one should look way more dangerous.
It probably will not help to have Ciampa helping Breakker. The two are main event acts for NXT 2.0 while Legado is still just a solid midcard act.
No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere: Solo Sikoa vs. Boa
Boa warned that he was still learning to control his power but would soon be unstoppable.
Boa attacked Solo Sikoa as he was making his way to the ring, and the two did not waste time. They grabbed chairs in an ongoing war that quickly raged to the backstage area. The two broke the garage door after bashing each other into it repeatedly.
Sikoa went through the door outside and found a fire extinguisher to take back control. The two battled back where the Samoan Superstar sent his rival hard into the announce table with a Samoan drop. He placed Boa on a table outside and hit a Superfly Splash for the victory.
Result
Sikoa def. Boa by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a great showcase of two young wrestlers with a bright future. Sikoa helped to bring out Boa's best in a fresh stipulation for both men. While he fell short, Boa looked like he could hang with one of most natural and seasoned performers in NXT 2.0.
It is a shame that Boa lost though since his gimmick is only forming. He needs to win big in the near-future so that his story does not go the same way as Mei Ying.
Sikoa is a seasoned talent that could easily appear on SmackDown tomorrow without concern.
Duke Hudson vs. Guru Raaj
Imperium talked about names. GUNTHER explained that he had chosen to change his own to move forward in the group's focus on their mission.
Duke Hudson dominated Guru Raaj with relative ease. He ended it with a Razor's Edge. Afterward, Dante Chen warned Hudson before he ran down to attack him. This allowed the big man to cut him off, chop blocking his right leg.
Result
Hudson def. Raaj by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
This segment was what it needed to be. Hudson got a quick and easy win. Chen got to take his first shot at the big man, only to find himself in trouble. This is a good feud for Chen to learn the ropes against a talent that has some experience in WWE.
Toxic Attraction vs. Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta
Before their match, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta explained why their match with Toxic Attraction was so important. Kay Lee Ray told them to act like true champions unlike Mandy Rose.
Toxic Attraction took over the action early, though Rose consistently ducked action unless she was sure her team had the advantage. Hartwell was isolated while Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne made sure no one was available to tag her out.
The action broke down before KLR finally got her hands on the NXT women's champion. She grabbed her baseball bat and sent God's Greatest Creation running to the back. Persia Pirotta got Dolin alone and planted her with a big boot followed by a spin-out cutter for the win.
Result
Pirotta, Hartwell and KLR def. Toxic Attraction by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a fine story-driven tag team match, though it followed a predictable formula. Toxic Attraction dominated until the action broke down. KLR got her chance to truly start building her rivalry with Rose as she isolated her from Dolin and Jayne.
This also allowed Hartwell and Pirotta to get a key victory. Even if the two lose in the women's Dusty Tag Team Classic, this win has to set them up for an NXT Women's Tag Team Championships match sooner rather than later.
Pirotta has especially impressed with more time in the ring. She and Hartwell have done a lot with a limited story to sell their dynamic outside of The Way.
Dusty Tag Team Classic: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Chase U
Cora Jade ambushed Raquel Gonzalez in the training room with another offer to tag with her in the Dusty Tag Team Classic. Big Mami Cool still refused.
Andre Chase tried to show Bodhi Hayward early how to grapple with the best, laying out James Drake with an arm drag. He and Hayward were rolling until Zack Gibson tagged in and laid out the Chase U teacher with a shoulder breaker on the outside.
Hayward had to save his teacher, rolling over Gibson until he got a little too focused on the crowd reaction. Grizzled Young Veterans hit the Chase U student with a double-team knee facebuster for the victory.
Afterward, as GYV celebrated, Von Wagner attacked both members of Chase U before Robert Stone announced the big man was under new management.
Result
Grizzled Young Veterans def. Chase U by pinfall to advance to the semifinals of the Dusty Tag Team Classic.
Grade
B-
Analysis
Chase U has gone through a surprise evolution over the past few months. Chase has gone from heel jobber to lower midcard face with a fiery babyface student behind him. It was cool to see them working together, making Chase look far more competent.
In the end though, GYV had to win. The veterans have earned far better than they have received. It is likely Gibson and Drake will lose to The Creed Brothers, but it should be a really good tag team match.
Wagner needed someone who could talk for him. Stone has a chance to become more than a joke now with one of the top priority stars in NXT 2.0 under him.
Io Shirai vs. Tiffany Stratton
Grayson Waller mocked LA Knight and Dexter Lumis as he introduced his Bollywood bodyguard.
Zoey Stark told Io Shirai to find a new partner to win the women's Dusty Tag Team Classic, but The Genius of the Sky did not want to work with anyone else. Tiffany Stratton made fun of Stark before telling Shirai she would defeat her.
Surprisingly, Stratton sent Shirai reeling early, taking cheap shots as often as she countered The Genius of the Sky's offense. She hit a back elbow in the corner off a series of handsprings that nearly got the three.
Stratton started freaking out, realizing she had not won yet. She walked right into Shirai's right hand followed by the Over the Moonsault to give the veteran the victory.
Wendy Choo told Stratton not to feel bad, but she took offense, knocking Choo's drink out of hand.
Result
Shirai def. Stratton by pinfall.
Grade
D
Analysis
Stratton is still far from ready. She looked better than her last performance, which was helped by competing with one of the best women's wrestlers in WWE. However, The Genius of the Sky could only do so much, selling for awkward offense.
It would have been nice to see something more come of this segment. Shirai was always going to defeat Stratton. There could have at least been some story development on who Shirai will team with come the women's Dusty Classic.
No. 1 Contender for NXT NA Championship: Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D'Angelo
Cameron Grimes and Trick Williams introduced OllieJayy, who performed her single on the NXT 2.0 soundtrack "Make 'Em Fall". The champion then headed to the stage to watch the main event.
Tony D'Angelo stomped Cameron Grimes into the mat, nearly taking the win with a side slam. He nearly got the win again off an explosive belly-to-back suplex. As Tony D went for his finisher, Grimes caught him with a small package that gave him momentum to turn the match around.
Grimes fought back with a second-rope moonsault and diving crossbody for a nearfall. Pete Dunne returned to smack D'Angelo with a cricket bat. As Tony D stumbled back into the ring, he ran into the Cave-In for the loss.
Result
Grimes def. D'Angelo by pinfall to earn an NXT North American Championship at NXT Vengeance Day against Melo.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Grimes is a great veteran to help young talent along, and he did just that with D'Angelo. This was a test that Tony D passed with flying colors. He looked like he was absolutely at the level of the Technical Savage from the opening bell to the finish.
D'Angelo vs. Dunne is clearly not quite done, and the final contest could be great. The Bruiserweight is too good to leave NXT 2.0 before he is ready. He has plenty more to gain from working on this young developing roster as a young veteran.
Grimes has a date set with Melo. That will be one to watch. While Grimes is a quality veteran, it could be Hayes that pushes him to his best match in NXT 2.0.