WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25

Credit: WWE.com

The Dusty Tag Team Classic continues to move forward in the men's bracket. The January 25 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 would feature the remaining opening round match-ups.

MSK would begin a journey toward a second Dusty Classic win by facing the fun-loving duo of Kushida and Ikemen Jiro. Two-time Dusty Classic finalists Grizzled Young Veterans wanted to finally get a victory, starting with a dominant victory over Andre Chase and his top student Bodhi Hayward.

Gearing up for the women's Dusty Classic bracket, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta teamed with Kay Lee Ray to contend with NXT women's champion Mandy Rose and NXT women's tag team champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

Looking to get revenge for the burns he suffered from a fireball at the hands of his biggest rival, Solo Sikoa challenged Boa to a No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere match.

Both eager for gold, Cameron Grimes and Tony D'Angelo would face off one-on-one. The winner would get a future opportunity at NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes.

It is rare that NXT 2.0 will put this much planning behind an episode, but the promised card looked stacked for this show's standards. New stars and veterans had a chance to take a major leap forward with a victory.