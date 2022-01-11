WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 11

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

In the wake of NXT New Year's Evil, WWE NXT 2.0 had a new NXT champion Bron Breakker. It was unclear who would step up to him, but there were plenty of other big matches promised.

AJ Styles may not have a history with NXT from his past, but thanks to Grayson Waller, he was looking to make a new legacy in the brand for the present. He would step in the ring with the loudmouth in the main event.

Elektra Lopez has been caught between passion and family. After Xyon Quinn rejected her offer to join Legado del Fantasma, she has been in the awkward position of choosing a side. This week, Quinn would fight Santos Escobar, and the winner would walk out with Lopez.

Pete Dunne fears no man, but Tony D'Angelo has been successfully getting in his head. The two rival would fight in a Crowbar on a Pole match where the man to take down the dangerous weapon would be allowed to use it in order to win this brutal second contest.

Solo Sikoa has been battling the volatile Boa for weeks outside the ring. Finally, the battle would rage in the ring as the undefeated Samoan would fight the dangerous Chinese Superstar.

Who is Wendy Choo? No one has known what to make of the strange woman sleeping backstage for weeks. Finally, she would step into the ring alongside Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta against the formidable alliance of Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter and Amari Miller.

NXT 2.0 has been up and down, but following arguably the best episode to date, this was a chance to show that this talent can be far more than just developmental stars.