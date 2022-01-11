WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 11January 12, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 11
In the wake of NXT New Year's Evil, WWE NXT 2.0 had a new NXT champion Bron Breakker. It was unclear who would step up to him, but there were plenty of other big matches promised.
AJ Styles may not have a history with NXT from his past, but thanks to Grayson Waller, he was looking to make a new legacy in the brand for the present. He would step in the ring with the loudmouth in the main event.
Elektra Lopez has been caught between passion and family. After Xyon Quinn rejected her offer to join Legado del Fantasma, she has been in the awkward position of choosing a side. This week, Quinn would fight Santos Escobar, and the winner would walk out with Lopez.
Pete Dunne fears no man, but Tony D'Angelo has been successfully getting in his head. The two rival would fight in a Crowbar on a Pole match where the man to take down the dangerous weapon would be allowed to use it in order to win this brutal second contest.
Solo Sikoa has been battling the volatile Boa for weeks outside the ring. Finally, the battle would rage in the ring as the undefeated Samoan would fight the dangerous Chinese Superstar.
Who is Wendy Choo? No one has known what to make of the strange woman sleeping backstage for weeks. Finally, she would step into the ring alongside Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta against the formidable alliance of Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter and Amari Miller.
NXT 2.0 has been up and down, but following arguably the best episode to date, this was a chance to show that this talent can be far more than just developmental stars.
Elektra Lopez Leaves with Winner: Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn
NXT champion Bron Breakker opened the show after a video package highlighting his win over Tommaso Ciampa. He put over The Blackheart for passing him the torch. He promised that he would spend every day watching film and getting better, taking on all challengers.
Santos Escobar stared down the NXT champion on his way to the ring, smiling as he stared at the title. He was quickly outmatched by the power and speed of Xyon Quinn, who sent him reeling. The former NXT cruiserweight champion used veteran tactics to go after the limbs of the rookie.
Elektra Lopez arrived to distract both men before revealing her intentions. She kicked Quinn between the legs, setting him up to take a Phantom Driver and lose.
Result
Escobar def. Quinn by pinfall, confirming Lopez will remain in Legado del Fantasma.
Grade
B
Analysis
Breakker is a solid promo, but it was smart to let him speak his mind and quickly move on. Until the challenger is set, he just needed to remain front and center. It will fun to see how he handles this responsibility and grows with each challenge.
It seems the Legado/Quinn feud is officially over. This was definitely the best option for everyone involved. Lopez is an important part of Legado del Fantasma, and no one is set to take her role. Quinn does not need her specifically to succeed.
Escobar is consistently one of NXT's best in the ring. Quinn is still learning. He will recover from losing this feud, looking like he can compete with one of the best, even if he has room to grow.