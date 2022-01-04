Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Dream Match Is Set and More WWE Raw FalloutJanuary 4, 2022
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Dream Match Is Set and More WWE Raw Fallout
After a shocking finish at WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar walked into Monday's Raw as the WWE champion.
Paul Heyman revealed he had orchestrated The Beast Incarnate's return to the top in a great promo that set a tone that the red brand just could not follow.
Luckily, Monday's Raw at least ended on a high note. Bobby Lashley earned himself a WWE Championship match against Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble, setting up a first-ever dream singles match between the two.
This left Big E out in the cold. After taking the fall to The Beast and losing a shot at the No. 1 contendership, it's possible he will fall out of the main event picture entirely.
Beth Phoenix made her return to the ring at WWE Day 1, and she did not wait long to stand alongside Edge in setting up her in-ring return. They will fight The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29.
After the unfortunate breakup of AJ Styles and Omos, the two fought in a WWE ring, and the big man pulled out a victory. However, his performance offered little to write home about.
Raw began to set the stage for the Royal Rumble, one of WWE's biggest shows of the year. While it's hard to say whether the red brand will deliver enough ahead of the pay-per-view, some of the set matches are certainly enticing.
WWE Finally Pits Lashley Against Lesnar...but at the Wrong Time
There is no doubt Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is a dream match, but WWE somehow ignored the option for years until Monday's Raw set up the contest for the Royal Rumble.
It will be a battle of dominant forces.
Lesnar looks better than ever in the ring after destroying everyone in his way to the title, but Lashley was protected in the Fatal 5-Way at Day 1 and even looked to have The Beast beat before Big E got involved.
Despite the undoubted appeal of Lesnar vs. Lashley, it still feels like the wrong time for the two men to face each other.
Lesnar is not focusing enough on The All Mighty. Instead, he is set to go to SmackDown to face down Roman Reigns, and a WWE champion should not be considering the universal titleholder unless we're heading into Survivor Series.
However, it's hard to believe Lashley will beat Lesnar at the moment. The Beast just won the title and his attention will be on WrestleMania 38 and challenging Reigns.
Nothing about this feud indicates The All Mighty is anything more than a speed bump for Lesnar.
Beth Phoenix Could Be Ready for One Last Women's Title Reign
What does the future hold for Beth Phoenix? Immediately, it looks like she will link up with Edge against The Miz and Maryse, but is there a plan beyond that? There should be if she's ready for the challenge.
The Raw women's division could certainly use The Glamazon. One of the pioneers of the women's division, she earned an early WWE Hall of Fame induction. But she is far from washed up.
Becky Lynch looks to be a dominant champion. Her two most likely challengers, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair, have already lost to Big Time Becks multiple times. It's time for a fresh opponent to show themselves.
As far as big matches go, the women's division doesn't have much bigger than Phoenix returning to challenge one of the most dominant women in WWE history. This is a money match, even if it would exclude some who deserve the WrestleMania spotlight.
In fact, this might be the ideal chance to move the title. Phoenix could solidify her legacy with a Raw Women's Championship victory and open the door to some fresh matchups on Monday nights.
Omos Doesn't Impress in First True Solo Effort
Omos got his match with AJ Styles, and it was not a disaster. However, it did prove the big man is nowhere near ready to walk on his own.
And if The Phenomenal One cannot get a good match out of him, who will?
Beating Styles should have felt like it meant more, but The Phenomenal One already has his next rivalry set against Grayson Waller of NXT, which means Omos' win on Monday had little impact.
Despite the result, it almost feels like WWE was more concerned with breaking Styles free from Omos rather than the other way around.
Now, the big man must prove he isn't just another tall star with little upside.
Big E Should Not Be Forgotten Amid Wholesale Change
Big E deserved better than this.
Even after over 100 days as WWE champion, it felt like The Power of Positivity was only just getting started. However, after a sudden change to his title match at Day 1, he has gone from champ to likely out of the title picture entirely in just three days.
What is WWE's plan for Big E? His biggest contributions as champion were outside the ring. He bridged the gap between the company and other major sports, appearing with the title belt at college football games and boxing matches.
He was that rare man who could branch out in spite of largely mixed booking where he lost as often as he won. If WWE sees what The Power of Positivity can do as an ambassador for the company, perhaps the end is not quite in sight for his main event status.
Big E should be the man to challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April, but nothing says that is happening quite yet.