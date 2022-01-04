Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Dream Match Is Set and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

After a shocking finish at WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar walked into Monday's Raw as the WWE champion.

Paul Heyman revealed he had orchestrated The Beast Incarnate's return to the top in a great promo that set a tone that the red brand just could not follow.

Luckily, Monday's Raw at least ended on a high note. Bobby Lashley earned himself a WWE Championship match against Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble, setting up a first-ever dream singles match between the two.

This left Big E out in the cold. After taking the fall to The Beast and losing a shot at the No. 1 contendership, it's possible he will fall out of the main event picture entirely.

Beth Phoenix made her return to the ring at WWE Day 1, and she did not wait long to stand alongside Edge in setting up her in-ring return. They will fight The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29.

After the unfortunate breakup of AJ Styles and Omos, the two fought in a WWE ring, and the big man pulled out a victory. However, his performance offered little to write home about.

Raw began to set the stage for the Royal Rumble, one of WWE's biggest shows of the year. While it's hard to say whether the red brand will deliver enough ahead of the pay-per-view, some of the set matches are certainly enticing.