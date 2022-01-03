WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 3

1 of 2

After his match with Roman Reigns was canceled on Saturday, Lesnar was inserted into the WWE Championship match. At the end of the night, The Beast was WWE champion once more.

The lights went out in the arena when we went live, and when they came back on, Paul Heyman was in the ring receiving a chorus of boos. He brought out Lesnar and indicated they are back together.

The Beast brought the steel steps into the ring and treated them like a stage he could stand on to be above everybody else. He gave Reigns a shoutout and called himself the real champion.

He asked the crowd to acknowledge him before he talked about Heyman and how he was the one who got him in the WWE title bout at Day 1. Heyman spoke about how he had to wheel and deal to make it happen before he talked about each opponent Lesnar defeated at the PPV.

The promo ended with Lesnar and Heyman finishing up without being interrupted by anyone.

Grade: B

Analysis

This was a decent way to open the show, especially since it reunited Heyman and Lesnar without making it into some drawn-out ordeal over the next several weeks.

Lesnar has been especially good since he recently returned. He would be just fine without Heyman but seeing them together just feels right.

It was a little longer than it needed to be, but overall, this was good. It might not be possible for Heyman to give a bad promo at this point.