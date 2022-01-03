WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 3

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 3January 4, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Reports coverage and recap for the post-Day 1 edition of WWE Raw on January 3.
Following Brock Lesnar's shocking WWE Championship win on Saturday, Big E, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins fought to see who would get the next title shot.
After their tag team dissolved recently. Omos took on AJ Styles in the big man's first real test as a singles competitor.
We also saw Damian Priest defend the United States Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a rematch after their last encounter ended with the champion being disqualified.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.
The New Champ Is Here
After his match with Roman Reigns was canceled on Saturday, Lesnar was inserted into the WWE Championship match. At the end of the night, The Beast was WWE champion once more.
The lights went out in the arena when we went live, and when they came back on, Paul Heyman was in the ring receiving a chorus of boos. He brought out Lesnar and indicated they are back together.
The Beast brought the steel steps into the ring and treated them like a stage he could stand on to be above everybody else. He gave Reigns a shoutout and called himself the real champion.
He asked the crowd to acknowledge him before he talked about Heyman and how he was the one who got him in the WWE title bout at Day 1. Heyman spoke about how he had to wheel and deal to make it happen before he talked about each opponent Lesnar defeated at the PPV.
The promo ended with Lesnar and Heyman finishing up without being interrupted by anyone.
Grade: B
Analysis
This was a decent way to open the show, especially since it reunited Heyman and Lesnar without making it into some drawn-out ordeal over the next several weeks.
Lesnar has been especially good since he recently returned. He would be just fine without Heyman but seeing them together just feels right.
It was a little longer than it needed to be, but overall, this was good. It might not be possible for Heyman to give a bad promo at this point.
RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy
Otis and Chad Gable ended up attacking Riddle and Randy Orton before a commercial break. When we returned, the tag match was already underway with Gable taking it to Riddle.
The Olympian scored a two-count with a tiger suplex before he began focusing on Riddle's leg. He and Otis kept The Bro isolated in their corner for a bit. Riddle was going to make a desperate tag, but gable yanked Orton off the apron.
The Bro hit Otis with a running knee but when he went for the RKO, Otis countered and dropped him with a big slam for the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Gable has grown into a good mic worker, especially in recent months. It has been a slow process but if you look at his promos now against where he was two years ago, it's a big difference.
This was much shorter than it should have been, but every second of the actual match was money. These two teams work well together and seeing Otis get a relatively clean win is always fun.
This will almost certainly lead to Alpha Academy receiving a title shot, possibly at The Royal Rumble. Had this been longer, it likely would have been the Match of the Night.