The Top Thing Every NBA Team Should Address at the 2022 Trade Deadline

NBA teams have roughly a month to formulate and execute their plans at the 2022 trade deadline.

Actually, they aren't waiting to map out their strategies, and frankly, neither are we.

The 2021-22 campaign is already nearing the halfway point, which means there is enough data to see what teams have figured out so far and what items still need addressing. We're focusing on the latter here by spotlighting the one thing each team needs to tackle by the end of trade season.