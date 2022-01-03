Josh Giddey Breaks LaMelo Ball's Record as Youngest NBA Player to Post Triple-Double

AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck

LaMelo Ball's record didn't last long.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey finished with a triple-double of 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds during Sunday's 95-86 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. It was quite the showing for the rookie, although it wasn't enough to overcome OKC's general issues on the offensive end during a low-scoring affair.

Giddey broke LaMelo Ball's record as the youngest player in NBA history to finish a game with a triple-double.

Giddey turned 19 years old in October, while Ball turned 19 in August 2020 before his rookie campaign. The Charlotte Hornets guard's first triple-double came as a rookie in a January win over the Atlanta Hawks, although he got a later start since the beginning of the schedule that season was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Thunder fell to 13-23 on the campaign, although Giddey, who was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, showed he can be a bright spot and building block during a disappointing season.