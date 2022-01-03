Early Predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Match Card After Day 1

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With Day 1 in the rearview mirror, WWE is looking forward to its annual January extravaganza, the Royal Rumble.

A staple of the pay-per-view calendar since 1988, the event is the jumping-off point for the Road to WrestleMania and the first indicator of what creative plans WWE will unleash on its fans.

On the heels of the New Year's Day premium live event, though, what should fans expect from this year's card?

Ahead of the 2022 edition of the popular event, take a look at the matches fans should be prepared to see play out and discover why they will comprise the lineup.