Player of the Year Rankings for 2021-22 Men's College Basketball Season

5 of 10

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

No. 10: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (Previous Rank: 14)

21.8 PPG, 12.1 RPG

Now that he's shooting a respectable 68.6 percent from the free-throw line (up from 55.3 percent last year), how are you supposed to slow down Cockburn? Arizona was able to limit him to 13 points and 13 rebounds with five turnovers, but not many teams have three talented big men at their disposal like the Wildcats do. Most teams are essentially at the mercy of how ravenous Cockburn is feeling that day.

No. 9: Trevion Williams, Purdue (Previous Rank: 2)

13.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.1 APG

If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? Williams had been fantastic off the bench through Purdue's first 10 contests, averaging 14.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and a combined total of 2.2 blocks and steals per game as the sixth man extraordinaire. But for some reason, Matt Painter put him in the starting lineup, and now those numbers have dropped to 10.0, 7.5 and 1.0, respectively, over the past four games. And during crunch time of Monday's loss to Wisconsin, he was nowhere to be found with no points, one assist, one rebound and three fouls in the final 16 minutes. Maybe he can get back into our top five if he gets back out of Purdue's starting five.

No. 8: Zach Edey, Purdue (Previous Rank: 16)

15.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.4 BPG, 1.3 APG

Edey entered Monday night's game against Wisconsin with a preposterous WS/40 ratio of 0.398, and then he went out and had one of the best games of his career with 24 points, 10 rebounds and two assists while fouling out basically Wisconsin's entire frontcourt. While the move into the starting lineup has messed with Williams' mojo, Edey has averaged 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds over his last four games since coming off the bench. And I absolutely cannot wait to watch him and Cockburn square off multiple times.

No. 7: Jaden Ivey, Purdue (Previous Rank: 6)

16.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.2 SPG, 44.8 3P%

Ivey's reputation for thunderous fast-break dunks has somewhat overshadowed his development into one of the better perimeter shooters in the country. He shot just 25.8 percent from beyond the arc last year, but he hit all six of his three-point attempts in a recent win over Butler. Purdue's leading scorer is also a willing passer, which is a big part of what makes this Boilermaker offense so difficult to slow down.

No. 6: James Akinjo, Baylor (Previous Rank: 11)

13.0 PPG, 6.1 APG, 2.3 RPG, 2.2 SPG, 38.8 3P%

I said three weeks ago that we were probably underselling Akinjo at No. 11, and that still feels accurate at No. 6. Though most of the players in the top 20 are arguably statistically superior to Akinjo, he has consistently shown up in a big way in the biggest games for the No. 1 team in the country, scoring at least 15 points against each of Iowa State, Michigan State, Villanova and Oregon. You can almost take it to the bank that he'll be huge in upcoming showdowns with Oklahoma and Texas Tech.