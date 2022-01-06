Who Is the Best Opponent for Goldberg's Final Match on WWE Contract?

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Following a five-year run, Goldberg's WWE days could be coming to an end in the not-too-distant future.

The WWE Hall of Famer told The Pat McAfee Show last week that he has one more match left on his current contract with the company. It's entirely possible he re-signs for more contests beyond 2022, but he addressed the subject as if it will be his swan song in his conversation on the podcast.

His return run with WWE has been a bit of a roller coaster as far as his matches have been concerned. For every thrilling hoss fight he's had with Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, he's also had a handful of stinkers against Bray Wyatt, Bobby Lashley and The Undertaker.

He's held the Universal Championship on two occasions, headlined multiple pay-per-views, and has always brought the crowd to their feet every time he's resurfaced on television. At 55, Goldberg's best days inside the squared circle are behind him, yet he remains in phenomenal shape and connects with the audience like few others.

WrestleMania 38 season is fast approaching, and WWE will need as much star power as possible to fill out the two-night card. Regardless of whether Goldberg has his last match on The Grandest Stage of Them All or at another event down the road, these are the seven strongest candidates to be his final opponent.