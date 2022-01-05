Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and 15 WWE and AEW Matches We Need to See in 2022

0 of 15

Credit: WWE.com

Despite just getting underway, 2022 is already shaping up to be another exhilarating year for both WWE and All Elite Wrestling based on what we've seen so far and what's still to come.

One of the biggest takeaways from 2021 was that we were treated to several marquee matches from the two companies, with almost all of them living up to the hype. That includes Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega, and Kenny Omega vs. "Hangman" Adam Page.

However, the rosters have changed so much over the last year that many more matchups are now possible. It also isn't difficult to see where WWE and AEW are headed with certain storylines; rather, it's more a matter of when they will culminate than how.

In fact, one of those long-awaited outings is set to go down later this month at the Royal Rumble when Bobby Lashley challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. We also know CM Punk and MJF are on a collision course in AEW at some point given how heated their rivalry has gotten.

Between now and the end of 2022, WWE and AEW must give the fans what they want to see in the form of these 15 matches. All of them are currently possible and realistic, leaving the two companies no choice but to ensure they come to fruition.