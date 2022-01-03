Quick Takes: Lesnar vs. Lashley, End of WWE Brand Split, 1st AEW TBS Champ, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

A new year brings with it new possibilities for both WWE and All Elite Wrestling, and if WWE's Day 1 event Saturday night were any indication, 2022 is bound to be filled with as many twists and turns as the previous year.

The end of the evening saw last-minute entrant Brock Lesnar emerge victorious in the Fatal 5-Way to become the new WWE champion. Not only does it create a question of what his Road to WrestleMania will look like, but fans were also left wondering what will happen with Big E and Bobby Lashley moving forward.

It was an anticlimactic ending to Big E's four-month title reign, and the fact that he wasn't at all protected in defeat could indicate his days as a main event player are over. It's all about the aftermath and how he'll be handled in the weeks to come, but it's far from a guarantee that he'll be involved in the main event mix heading into WrestleMania.

On the subject of new champs, AEW will crown its first AEW TBS women's champion on Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. The best part about the bout between Jade Cargill and Ruby Soho is that it could easily go either way, and there are positives to either woman winning.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle who should take the TBS title, why Dan Lambert is no longer needed on AEW programming, if the end of WWE's brand split is near and more.