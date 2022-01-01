WWE Day 1 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

It's the first day of 2022, and for pro wrestling fans, that means it's time for WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view.

WWE has had more than a month since Survivor Series on November 21, so management has had more time than usual to build up the various feuds that make up the card.

Brock Lesnar has returned to WWE and is looking to regain the Universal Championship, but Roman Reigns has been running SmackDown with an iron fist for the past year and won't give up the belt lightly.

Over on Raw, Big E has had a successful run as the WWE champion, but he is set to face his biggest challenge to date when he defends the title in a Fatal 4-Way against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.

We will also see both sets of Tag Team Championships and the Raw women's title on the line. Let's look at everything you need to know about this special Saturday PPV event.