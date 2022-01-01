WWE Day 1 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

WWE Day 1 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match CardJanuary 1, 2022
It's the first day of 2022, and for pro wrestling fans, that means it's time for WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view.
WWE has had more than a month since Survivor Series on November 21, so management has had more time than usual to build up the various feuds that make up the card.
Brock Lesnar has returned to WWE and is looking to regain the Universal Championship, but Roman Reigns has been running SmackDown with an iron fist for the past year and won't give up the belt lightly.
Over on Raw, Big E has had a successful run as the WWE champion, but he is set to face his biggest challenge to date when he defends the title in a Fatal 4-Way against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.
We will also see both sets of Tag Team Championships and the Raw women's title on the line. Let's look at everything you need to know about this special Saturday PPV event.
Day 1 Card
- Big E vs. Rollins vs. Owens vs. Lashley (WWE Championship)
- Reigns vs. Lesnar (Universal Championship)
- Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan (Raw Women's Championship)
- RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- The Usos vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
- Edge vs. The Miz
- Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet
Venue and Start Time
Venue: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch Day 1. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on Peacock and WWE Network.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
More Day 1 Thoughts
The past 12 months have been a weird time for WWE fans. WWE has produced some great moments like Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania and Big E winning the WWE title, but we have also seen dozens of Superstars released from their contracts.
With this PPV, WWE has a chance to start fresh in 2022. It won't change what has happened, but it can get the company moving in the right direction in the new year.
With bouts like Lynch vs. Morgan, Reigns vs. Lesnar, New Day vs. Usos and the WWE Championship Fatal 4-Way, this card should deliver some great wrestling.
One of the most interesting storylines heading into the PPV has revolved around Paul Heyman being fired by Reigns. Will he align with Lesnar once again? Will The Beast even want him back in his corner? Will Heyman back a new star to feud with whoever leaves with the title on Saturday?
Questions will be answered, scores will be settled, and we might even see a little blood spilled if things get out of hand.