Big E, Liv Morgan and the Real Winners and Losers from 2022 WWE Day 1

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Day 1 was set up as a major show, but the card changed before the night could begin. Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19, and to be safe, he would remain off the card.

Hopefully, The Head of the Table is able to make a safe and easy recovery. WWE is never the same without Reigns, but many stars stepped up in the spotlight left behind.

Liv Morgan walked into the biggest challenge of her career and put on a career performance. It was a huge moment for a young star that proved she is ready for the next challenge, even if she could not get the win.

Edge continued a great run since his return from injury. He not only picked up a big win over The Miz, but he was joined in the ring by his wife Beth Phoenix, who looks ready to fight again soon.

Drew McIntyre should be in position to challenge Roman Reigns by WrestleMania 38. Instead, he is struggling to battle the midcard duo of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

While Ridge Holland was technically a winner at WWE Day 1, he never factored into the finish due to a broken nose suffered during the Kickoff tag team match.

Big E ran through many challengers on his way to the top. He was on an all-time tear, and it felt like he could not be stopped. However, he ran into the man that ended his friend Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship reign, Brock Lesnar.

WWE Day 1 was not quite the show it promised to be in the build to this moment, but it was still a special night for certain stars that proved themselves to be true winners or fell sadly short of their potential.