Big E, Liv Morgan and the Real Winners and Losers from 2022 WWE Day 1
WWE Day 1 was set up as a major show, but the card changed before the night could begin. Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19, and to be safe, he would remain off the card.
Hopefully, The Head of the Table is able to make a safe and easy recovery. WWE is never the same without Reigns, but many stars stepped up in the spotlight left behind.
Liv Morgan walked into the biggest challenge of her career and put on a career performance. It was a huge moment for a young star that proved she is ready for the next challenge, even if she could not get the win.
Edge continued a great run since his return from injury. He not only picked up a big win over The Miz, but he was joined in the ring by his wife Beth Phoenix, who looks ready to fight again soon.
Drew McIntyre should be in position to challenge Roman Reigns by WrestleMania 38. Instead, he is struggling to battle the midcard duo of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.
While Ridge Holland was technically a winner at WWE Day 1, he never factored into the finish due to a broken nose suffered during the Kickoff tag team match.
Big E ran through many challengers on his way to the top. He was on an all-time tear, and it felt like he could not be stopped. However, he ran into the man that ended his friend Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship reign, Brock Lesnar.
WWE Day 1 was not quite the show it promised to be in the build to this moment, but it was still a special night for certain stars that proved themselves to be true winners or fell sadly short of their potential.
Loser: Ridge Holland
Ridge Holland finally got his big break. Even if it was the Kickoff show, Holland had a chance to prove he is worthy of competing alongside Sheamus, Cesaro and Ricochet. Instead, Holland broke his nose when The One and Only landed poorly on a standing 450 splash.
Luckily, The Celtic Warrior still picked up the win, which is a good sign for the future of Sheamus and Holland as a tag team. When the former rugby star recovers, he should get more chances to shine as he has gotten in the past.
His strength and speed combination make him an absolute star to watch. He just needs better luck. A few key freak injuries have delayed his rise to the top.
With one of the absolute best as his partner and mentor, Holland is in a great position to thrive. It was not his night, but 2022 could very well be Holland's year sooner rather than later.
Loser: Drew McIntyre
Last year at this time, Drew McIntyre was WWE champion. WWE booking sold him as a main event act, near the level of Roman Reigns. This year, he is spending nearly ten minutes struggling to put away Madcap Moss.
At the very least, this should have been McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin, who has some credibility to stand up to The Scottish Warrior. This was a squash match that was extended to nine minutes so that Moss could show off some of his athleticism.
WWE's booking is built around tiers of talent. The top stars do not struggle in matches like this. WWE may see more in Moss than they have shown so far, but he should have had no chance against McIntyre.
The Scottish Warrior is in a unique position where he should feel ready to challenge The Head of the Table before long. Instead, he is struggling with the grunt of a midcard heel to start off the Road to WrestleMania.
Worse yet, based on the way he got laid out after the match, this feud seems to be far from over.
Winner: Edge
Edge have a phenomenal 2021, consistently delivering in big matches against top competitors. However, it looks like 2022 could be even better.
When Beth Phoenix stepped away from commentary, it was clear WWE must have some plan for her, and it came to fruition at WWE Day 1 as she arrived to help her husband win over The Miz.
The veteran couple both changed wrestling on their own. Together, they can have a final run worthy of their talent. The Glamazon has deserved a run in this era of women's wrestling that can allow her to show how good she is.
These WWE Hall of Famers together can have a great match against Miz and Maryse before turning to bigger opponent and moments. Edge has to be loving the chance to work directly with his wife while continuing to pick up big wins on the last run of his career.
On top of it all, The Rated-R Superstar gave The A-Lister one of his best matches in the last couple years, though the two certainly have even better in them for the future.
Winner: Liv Morgan
It may feel wrong to call Liv Morgan a winner after losing the biggest match of her career, but she performed at too high a level to be seen as anything less than a main event act.
Few women can outperform Becky Lynch, but Morgan did just that at WWE Day 1. She was the better woman and pushed through the limited chemistry of the two women to pull off the best performance of her career.
While she could have pulled off a major upset, it is WrestleMania season. It only makes sense for Big Time Becks to lead the charge for Raw as champion. What mattered was that Morgan show she deserves the spotlight she was given.
No one will forget this performance any time soon. From the insane sunset flip powerbomb off the second rope to the in-ring psychology that allowed her to push one of the best to desperation and the Rings of Saturn that nearly stole it, Morgan looked like a star from the opening moments to the finish.
The future is bright with Morgan just one step away from greatness. She will win gold in 2022. It just did not happen on Day 1.
Loser: Big E
WWE recently got a significant amount of credit for just how many black wrestlers the company had pushed to the top. Big E led that charge as a star that had become a voice for the locker room while competing against the absolute best.
This Fatal 4-Way match was a chance to solidify E's reign. Instead, he was just the last chip to fall as WWE returned to a very familiar set of champions. The Beast Incarnate not only won but pinned the dominant champion with relative ease.
This felt eerily similar to the frustrating moment where Kofi Kingston lost the WWE Championship to The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar had built some good will only to throw it all away so that he can be the guy again in WWE at a time where the company does not need him.
As much as WWE Day 1 showcased some great young talent, it ultimately came off as less of a fresh start for WWE and more of a return to the conventional. E deserved better. He was ready to carry the WWE Championship into WrestleMania.
I can only hope that the plan is to give The Power of Positivity his rematch on a grand stage where he can pull off a huge victory. I just find myself losing trust in WWE after decisions like this and the usual aftermath of such moves.