2022 New Year's Resolutions for NBA's Biggest Disappointments

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Losing weight or simply getting in better shape is the goal of many when the calendar hits January, and perhaps no player in the NBA could benefit more from this than Luka Doncic.

While his raw numbers (25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists) suggest whatever he's doing is working just fine, even Doncic has admitted his conditioning isn't where it needs to be.

"I had a long summer," Doncic said in early December, per ESPN's Tim McMahon. "I had the Olympics, took three weeks off, and I relaxed a little bit. Maybe too much. I've just got to get back on track."

McMahon reported that Doncic showed up at training camp at 260 pounds, despite the team listing him at 230.

Even though he's still producing at an MVP level, Doncic's lack of conditioning is clearly a factor as he gets deeper into games. Here's how the 22-year-old's numbers stack up by quarter:

First quarter: 7.9 points, 47.0 percent shooting, plus-2.0 net rating

Second quarter 5.8 points on 45.7 percent shooting, minus-3.0 net rating

Third quarter: 6.9 points on 43.9 percent shooting, minus-11.2 net rating

Fourth quarter: 5.6 points on 43.6 percent shooting, minus-13.3 net rating

The first quarter, when he's physically fresh, is when Doncic peaks. As the game wears on, his shooting efficiency and net rating both decrease every single quarter, and Doncic also has his lowest usage rate (33.6 percent) in the fourth.

We've recently witnessed Nikola Jokic drop a significant amount of weight only to turn into the league's MVP. If Doncic does the same this coming offseason, we could see him elevate to the league's Most Valuable Player in 2022-23.