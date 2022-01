2022 New Year's Resolutions for NBA's Biggest Disappointments

4 of 5

It's a major disappointment that NBA fans have yet to see Zion Williamson this season, a result of offseason foot surgery and setbacks.

After playing in 61 of the Pelicans' 72 games last season, the 21-year-old has missed the entire 2021-22 campaign and is out until the middle of January at the earliest after receiving a "biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot."

Foot surgery can naturally make it difficult to do cardio, which could explain why Williamson is reportedly up to 330 pounds, per ESPN's Tim McMahon. The Pelicans' official roster has him listed at 284.

As great as it would be to see Williamson return in January and help the Pelicans make a playoff push (they sit just two games out of the final play-in spot), both player and team need to take the best long-term approach, even if it means shutting the star forward down for the season.

Using this year to get his foot and conditioning right is the best course of action for everyone involved. If his weight is indeed over 300 pounds, putting Williamson back on the court is only asking for further damage to his foot, ankles or knees.

Both parties need to resolve to get Williamson back to a healthy weight with a fully healed foot, no matter how long it takes. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick is one of the most athletically gifted players we've seen in the NBA in a long time, as his 27.0 points on 61.1 percent shooting last season helps illustrate.

With another year left on his rookie deal, the Pelicans can run back a healthy team next season with Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Devonte' Graham, Josh Hart, Kira Lewis Jr., Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III and Jaxson Hayes all under contract. There's no fear of any key piece leaving in free agency if New Orleans misses the 2022 playoffs.

Failing to return this year would be disconcerting for Williamson, but protecting his long-term future is far more important.