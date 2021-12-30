Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Toni Storm, Omos and Veer Mahaan

1 of 3

Less than one week after challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women's title on Christmas Eve, Toni Storm was released from her contract with WWE, per Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.

"Storm worked a Triple Threat match at last night's WWE live event, and PWInsider noted that talent indicated she flew herself home. This is also what we've heard from other talent," Sapp reported. When asking whether there were any extenuating circumstances surrounding the situation, Sapp was told "everything is fine." He continued:

"We've been told that many within WWE were 'blindsided' by the news of Storm asking for her release. One source within the company we spoke to said that it would have been difficult for WWE to justify not granting someone their release after several rounds of 'budget cuts.'"

Storm will become a free agent once her non-compete concludes, entering a competitive market in which several promotions should be vying for her services. Once considered a can't-miss prospect, WWE managed to flub that up with booking that left fans scratching their heads rather than being genuinely excited for her ascension up the ranks on the blue brand.

Expect All Elite Wrestling to pursue her, not to mention promotions around the globe. The former NXT UK women's champion had built a reputation for herself in Australia and Japan before signing with WWE.

Don't count out Impact Wrestling, either. Fiancee Juice Robinson has appeared for the promotion semi-regularly over the past year, and the company's women's division is among the best in the industry. She would fit in perfectly there, and a main event-worthy dream match with Deonna Purrazzo awaits.