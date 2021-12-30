Lakers' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2022

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers might be the biggest disappointment of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Dubbed preseason favorites in the Western Conference by oddsmakers, they instead find themselves seventh in the conference standings—and arguably lucky they don't rank even lower, since they're a game under .500 through 35 contests.

Normally, a disappointment of this magnitude might lead to a flurry of trade activity, but that probably isn't in the cards for the Lakers. They're light on both trade chips and movable, significant contracts, especially if they aren't interested (as they shouldn't be) in the nuclear option of an Anthony Davis megadeal.

Having said that, the Lakers are surely on the hunt for upgrades, and they should have enough pieces to get something done. When vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka maps out his trade plans, the following three areas should be primary points of focus.