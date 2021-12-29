B/R Roundtable on Roman Reigns, AEW's Roster and the Topics That Dominated 2021

6 of 6

ERIK: The answer is emphatically "no." WWE Creative's inability to follow up with stars who have competed against Reigns is hurting the overall quality of the roster. We have seen Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, King Woods and Cesaro all mix it up with The Head of the Table before falling back into the same midcard position they were previously. They were heated up before being cooled down and returned to their spot on the card, rather than the writing team doing anything to maintain that momentum. That's not on Reigns. He busted his ass in those matches to A) deliver great performances and B) make those guys look worthy of sharing the ring with him. If the writing team put effort into the surrounding Superstars, the roster (and product) would be stronger.

CHRIS: I agree that it all comes down to booking. Reigns has been great in this role, but WWE management has dropped the ball when it comes to building up anyone who could reasonably unseat him. I would also argue that part of the reason Reigns has been so lauded is that WWE has put him in the ring with so many other strong characters. Finn Balor, Bryan Danielson, The Usos, The New Day and everyone else he has faced since his ascension to becoming The Tribal Chief have helped to keep him elevated. I think WWE is hesitant to push anyone else the same way because it loves to have a definitive face for each brand, but greatness cannot be contained forever. If somebody else in the locker room is ready to take his spot, WWE will give them that push because it's what is best for business.

ERIK: I agree that the talent he's had those matches with has absolutely helped him achieve the streak he is on. I also think WWE's failure to prepare anyone not named Brock Lesnar or The Rock to dethrone Reigns is the bigger issue than his dominance. Imagine the shape SmackDown would be in if the company got behind Cesaro or Sami Zayn and pushed them hard enough that fans believed they could beat Reigns? What would it mean for Ricochet to go on a roll where he just kept winning and fans believed he could upset The Tribal Chief like Rey Mysterio used to knock off guys bigger than him? It would go a long way in building the rest of the roster's credibility. The issue isn't Reigns' dominance. It's the company's inability to utilize it to the benefit of others.

CHRIS: Having somebody like Reigns is almost necessary to tell certain types of stories in pro wrestling, but if he is the Hulk Hogan of his era, he needs someone to be the Randy Savage, someone to be the Ultimate Warrior and someone to be Andre the Giant. WWE has never solely relied on one guy even when it seemed like it was. Right now, we are getting to close to that point. I do think the pushes Bobby Lashley and Big E received this year helped, but when they are on a different show than Reigns, it's hard to look at them as being on his level. I think when Reigns loses the title, he should take some time off so WWE can build up a couple more people into main event talents on SmackDown.

ERIK: That's a great point. Hogan had his cast of characters. Hart had Michaels and vice versa. Austin had Rock, Foley, Undertaker and Kane. Cena had Punk. Reigns is on an island. Some will argue Lesnar is that guy for him, but he's not around consistently enough for that to be the case. Reigns moves from feud to feud, winning matches against talent not perceived to be on his level. That doesn't help anyone.

CHRIS: Lesnar is great, but like you said, he isn't around enough. He is fine for short bursts, but WWE needs more guys on his level. It's hard to make somebody into a huge star because the fans have to accept it. No matter how hard WWE pushes somebody, the crowd determines if they have longevity in that role. Reigns won over the crowd in 2021, and I hope we can see others do the same in 2022. WWE has no shortage of potential world champions on SmackDown. It just needs to figure out how to put the pieces together.

ERIK: And have the patience to see it through, as it did with Reigns over the last six years.