B/R NBA Power Rankings: Who Owns No. 1 Spot Entering 2022?

0 of 30

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NBA's health and safety protocols wreaked havoc on teams all over the league in December.

Policies were changed, replacement players were signed, and several games were postponed. And the chaos all over both conferences has made it difficult to get a handle on most teams in the middle.

A handful of contenders have managed to rise above the fray, though. The Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz remain the standard in the West, while the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks look like the class of the East.

A handful of tankers have separated themselves on the other end of the standings, but other than that, there's a slog. Below, you'll find an effort to sort through it.