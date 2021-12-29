The Best Baseball Video Game for Every Console from Nintendo to PlayStation 5

0 of 13

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

For many kids growing up in the 1990s and 2000s, the holiday season often meant new video games and perhaps even a new video game console.

Unlike football with the long-running Madden NFL series dating back to 1988, or basketball which has rolled out the latest version of NBA 2K since 1999, there has not been one dominant title in the baseball video game space over the years.

While MLB The Show is the current headliner, it was not long ago that EA Sports' MVP Baseball ruled the roost, and before that there were a number of other competitors dating back to the early 1990s when Ken Griffey Jr. was the go-to cover athlete.

Ahead we've taken a look back at the best video game on every major video game console, starting with the original Nintendo Entertainment System and working forward to the present day market.

Enjoy!