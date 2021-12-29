The Weakest Link on Every NFL Division Leader as Playoffs Near

0 of 8

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

A contender is only as strong as its weakest link.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't really have a weak link en route to the Lombardi Trophy last year. But the Los Angeles Rams went down 32-18 against the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the playoffs while quarterback Jared Goff struggled to 174 passing yards.

When it comes to weakest links, it's all about how a team addresses them. The Rams dealt with the issue by obtaining Matthew Stafford via an offseason trade, so opponents will attempt to exploit a different area on this year's 11-win Rams.

Only one AFC team (the Kansas City Chiefs) has clinched a spot in the postseason. Ten squads in that conference sport at least eight wins, and 13 have at least seven.

With two games left in the regular season, these are the weakest links on the following division leaders. If they are not careful, it could affect their chances of contending for a Super Bowl.