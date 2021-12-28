Eric Bischoff Brings Old-School Vibe to Miz vs. Edge Feud, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Due to a reported COVID-19 outbreak, the December 27 edition of Monday Night Raw was understaffed, and it showed.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported news of the outbreak Wednesday after a loop of live events and TV tapings. Promised matches for Raw were since changed, and not everyone got a big highlight just days before WWE Day 1.

The Miz and Edge continued their unique rivalry as The Miz and Maryse renewed their vows with Eric Bischoff officiating. Of course, The Rated-R Superstar had to get involved and give the lovebirds a Brood Bath.

Grayson Waller made a surprise appearance on Raw to continue his feud with AJ Styles. It seems NXT 2.0 will cross over with Raw more and more to keep the shows fresh.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins returned to action to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio and earn a shot at Randy Orton and Riddle at WWE Day 1.

WWE continues to tease that Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H may no longer need one another. While the tag team is floundering, it is hard to imagine the women's tag team division surviving without this unique pair.

The show did not shine as bright as it could have with a complete roster, but there were moments to talk about for the future of the brand.