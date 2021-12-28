Michael Beasley, Jamal Crawford and the Players We Want Back in the NBA

0 of 8

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After the NBA's health and safety protocols hammered rosters around the league, a new policy was instituted to ease the burden on teams turning up a number of positive COVID tests.

"Under the agreement, a team will be allowed to sign a replacement player for each positive COVID-19 case that crops up across its roster," ESPN's Tim Bontemps wrote. "So, if a team has five positive cases of COVID-19, for example, it could sign five replacement players."

The new rules have already given us a few blasts from the past.

Lance Stephenson has appeared in three games for the Atlanta Hawks. Wesley Matthews has already played the hero in more than one game for the Milwaukee Bucks. And though he's already been released, Isaiah Thomas scored 32 points in his first two games with the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

Now, all the call-ups have us feeling nostalgic. If those above can get another shot at the NBA, why can't those below?