Cody Rhodes as AEW TNT Champion, Bobby Lashley and MVP Split, More Quick Takes

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Despite being a holiday week, the last seven days in wrestling were anything but boring, as both WWE and AEW produced several stories that are worth keeping an eye on heading into the new year.

Cody Rhodes capped off Christmas night by shockingly regaining the AEW TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara. It marks his third stint with the strap, but it's worth questioning how high his ceiling is with his character's current limitations.

Kyle O'Reilly's Dynamite arrival was another highlight on the AEW front. The three-time NXT Tag Team champion and one-time ROH World champion immediately realigned himself with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, setting the stage for what could be an epic clash between The Elite and the former Undisputed Era.

Meanwhile in WWE, two major names appear to be branching off on their own as babyfaces as 2022 looms large: AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Both former WWE champions teased tension with their partners this past week and could be involved in high-profile matches come WrestleMania 38 if they can continue to build momentum.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle what the future may hold for Lashley and Styles, Rhodes' polarizing title win, NXT 2.0 bringing in the big guns, and more.