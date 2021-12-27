3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 16 Win

0 of 3

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

Even though the Chicago Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention this season, they're still trying to win games down the stretch. That was evident during their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Nick Foles threw a game-winning two-point conversion to Damiere Byrd with 1 minute and 1 second to go in the fourth quarter, lifting the Bears to a 25-24 victory at snowy Lumen Field. Chicago improved to 5-10, ending a skid in which it had lost eight of its previous nine games.

Instead of kicking an extra point and potentially playing to force overtime, the Bears successfully converted their try for two to take a late lead. Their defense then held off the Seahawks over the final minute, forcing a turnover on downs on four plays.

Here are three takeaways from Chicago's Week 16 win.