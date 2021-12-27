5 WWE and AEW Stars Who Took the Biggest Leap in 2021

1 of 5

Dante Martin is an easy choice for AEW’s breakout star of 2021 due to his unworldly athleticism and impressive matches

As one-half of Top Flight, he and his brother have seemingly been on pace to do something special since their debut on the Nov. 18, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, Darius Martin sustained an ACL injury in March, which forced him to undergo surgery.

In his absence, the 20-year-old has emerged as a promising young star following his performance in a six-man tag match against The Elite. In this showcase bout, Martin held his own against Kenny Omega and it took a combined effort to put him away.

Ever since, the high-flyer has delivered some fantastic matches including a hard-fought contest against Malakai Black. Afterward, he earned the Dutch star’s respect. Even more, the St. Paul, Minnesota native eventually gained the attention of Team Taz, The Acclaimed, and Lio Rush, making him the most sought-after prospect on the roster.

On the Winter is Coming special, Martin faced MJF in the main event, where he was poised to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring before Ricky Starks interfered. So, he will be a name to look out for next year.