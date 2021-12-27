3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 16 Loss

0 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Since entering their Week 14 bye on a seven-game winning streak, the New England Patriots have not played nearly as well upon their return to action. And because of that, they're no longer in first place in the AFC East with two weeks to go in the regular season.

The division lead was on the line Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, as the Patriots hosted the Buffalo Bills. Although New England kept the game close until late in the fourth quarter, it couldn't overcome some early struggles as it fell 33-21 to Buffalo, which is now in first place in the AFC East.

Damien Harris scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 37 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, cutting the Patriots' deficit to 26-21. But the Bills put the game away when Josh Allen threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 2:30 remaining.

Here are three takeaways from New England's Week 16 loss.