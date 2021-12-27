WWE Day 1 Match Card Predictions Including Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Day 1 will make history Saturday night as the first pay-per-view extravaganza ever held on New Year's Day and it has a blockbuster main event on-tap for the momentous occasion as Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar.

That WrestleMania-quality headliner tops a card that also features the WWE Championship up for grabs, a Raw women's title clash, the SmackDown tag team titles on the line and Edge's first televised match since October's Crown Jewel as he battles The Miz.

What can fans expect out of the spectacular and who will leave the night's high-stakes matches with their arms raised in victory?

Find out now with these previews and predictions for the card.