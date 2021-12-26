Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Results

3 of 4

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Wins by Houston and New York have all but made this a two-team race for the No. 1 pick. With the Lions also holding a tie, the top selection is Jacksonville's to lose.

And the Jaguars are probably going to lose their final two games of the season—at the New England Patriots and against the Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville did upset the Buffalo Bills earlier this season, but we can probably pencil in Jacksonville for a 2-15 record. The Jets represented Jacksonville's last best chance to tack on a game in the win column.

The No. 1 pick is likely to be a big draw for Jacksonville coaching candidates.

A big question heading into the 2022 draft—and in every draft, for that matter—is where quarterbacks will come off the board. It's an important aspect because teams are often willing to move up for a signal-caller.

We'll dive more into the top prospects shortly, but let's take a quick look at teams that could be in the signal-caller market.

The Lions could be in the mix, even with Jared Goff on the roster. The Jets probably aren't in the QB market after taking Zach Wilson second overall this past April. The New York Giants will have a decision to make on the future of quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants are also likely to have two top-10 selections thanks to the trade that landed Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears.

Similarly, the Washington Football Team will have to figure out what to do with Taylor Heinicke. He has played well at times but perhaps not well enough to launch Washington into the postseason. We'll learn a lot about the Football Team and where it lands in the draft order on Sunday Night Football.

The Carolina Panthers should also be in the QB market. The Sam Darnold-Cam Newton experiment isn't going well, and Carolina is close to locking up a top-10 pick. Might the Atlanta Falcons draft Matt Ryan's successor in 2022? It's possible, especially with Atlanta currently holding onto a top-10 pick.

Monday night's game between the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins could have big draft implications, as both teams are still in the postseason mix. Getting into the postseason could mean the difference between a top-15 selection and one in the mid-20s.