Cotton Bowl 2021: Individual Matchups to Watch in Cincinnati vs. Alabama

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The 2021 Cotton Bowl is a classic college football bowl storyline. An undefeated Group of Five team in the Cincinnati Bearcats will be fighting for legitimacy and respect when they take on the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

The only twist on this rendition of the David vs. Goliath is that it's under the College Football Playoff banner. The playoff committee finally let a G5 team crash the party after the Bearcats went undefeated for the second season in a row.

No. 4 Cincinnati is a considerable underdog against a red-hot Alabama team. The Crimson Tide come into the game off a dominant win over previous No. 1 Georgia. They could see the Bulldogs in an SEC rematch national championship. But they'll have to get by Cincinnati first.

While it might look like the matchup favors Alabama, the Bearcats are here for a reason. They have talent all over the field, and the result is going to be some great individual matchups.

Here's a look at a few key ones that are worth watching as the game unfolds.