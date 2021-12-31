Predicting the WWE Day 1 Match Results That Will Anger Fans

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Day 1 is a special night for the company. After a month without any pay-per-view, WWE will open the new year in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

This is a chance to start fresh. It is an opportunity to make a statement that can resonate through months to come. It could well be the starting point on the Road to WrestleMania.

While big moments are welcome in WWE, these situations often lead to frustration. The WWE Universe wants moves that highlight the young talent while bringing out the best in everyone involved.

Fans are rooting for Big E and Liv Morgan to defeat dangerous threats like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. This show still has yet to set up the perfect challenger for Roman Reigns, yet there's certainly a chance Brock Lesnar dethrones the long-time champion.

Certain results stand out as the most likely to draw the ire of fans that fight for the best possible WWE. Not all of them will come to fruition, but it is likely that fans will not get everything they want, either.