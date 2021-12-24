WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from December 24

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from December 24December 25, 2021
'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the place, Toni Storm and Charlotte Flair wiped stale pie from their face.
Flair's women's title was on the line and the stakes were high. Fans hoped the end of The Queen's reign soon would be nigh.
A gauntlet match and Miracle on 34th Street Fight rounded out the show. Nothing could turn down the heat, not even some snow.
This is the recap of Christmas Eve SmackDown on Friday night. Happy Holidays to all and to the Superstars of WWE, a good fight.
Match Card
- Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Madcap Moss and The Usos
- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair
- 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match for a Shot at the Intercontinental Championship: Shanky vs. Ricochet vs. Erik vs. Ivar vs. Angel vs. Humberto vs. Mansoor vs. Cesaro vs. Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Drew Gulak
Paul Heyman Addresses the Events of Last Week
A video package recapping the firing of Paul Heyman by Universal champion Roman Reigns on last week’s show kicked off Friday’s episode. From there, cameras caught up with Heyman, who sat across from Kayla Braxton for a special interview, grey stubble adorning his tired face.
When asked if he regrets telling The Tribal Chief the truth a week ago, he denied, saying it was in his role to tell him the difficult truths. Heyman said he would not be going to NXT, cherry-picking a new talent and starting over.
Heyman said he put everything into being the special council for The Head of the Table. “Without that…maybe it’s time for me to acknowledge that my career is most likely over.”
Grade
A
Analysis
Heyman not shaving, allowing grey to grow into his hairline and looking all kinds of beaten, worn and exhausted was a great touch and really hammered home the emotional toll the last week has taken on him.
It was interesting that he even teased scouring NXT for a new talent before suggesting his career may be over. It is highly unlikely that will be the case. Heyman has been one of the best characters on any WWE property all year. He understands nuance and detail in a way few others do. He is a master of his craft and a joy to watch every week, if only because you really never know exactly what you’re getting out of the godfather of extreme.
Where he goes from here isn’t known but whatever he does–whether it is returning to Reigns’ side, advocating for Brock Lesnar or making his presence felt elsewhere–will make for must-watch television.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair
One week after upsetting SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair in tag team action, Toni Storm challenged The Queen for her title in the night’s opening match. Flair demonstrated her dominance early, often and through the commercial break. Her hubris got the best of her, though, as her insults and condescension fired the challenger up and allowed her to mount a comeback.
Flair cut her off, again, and re-established control. Storm reversed a Figure Four and fought the champ to the floor. Flair attempted to cheat her way to victory but the referee caught her with her hands on the ropes during a rollup attempt. It mattered not, though, as The Queen later reversed a rollup attempt by the challenger and scored the clean pinfall victory.
Result
Flair defeated Storm
Grade
C
Analysis
What was a disappointment, hampered significantly by the same questionable booking that has plagued this feud from the start. Why even tease Flair needing to use the ropes to beat Storm if she is then going to beat her clean in the middle of the ring just moments later?
Storm was never allowed to have a sustained offensive flurry, instead constantly reacting to Flair. She fought out of The Queen’s submission, escaped her grasp and delivered a move or a strike in retaliation, but was never allowed to build any momentum.
She was gobbled up and spit out, the victim of one-sided booking that undid everything that worked so well last week. So much so that it is difficult to see this feud continuing in a way that generates fans excitement when they just watched a month’s worth of television culminate with Flair dominating the action and not even needing to cheat to pick up the win.
It’s probably best to let Storm out of this creative hell before too much damage is done to the character for it to ever recover.