WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from December 24

Credit: WWE.com

A video package recapping the firing of Paul Heyman by Universal champion Roman Reigns on last week’s show kicked off Friday’s episode. From there, cameras caught up with Heyman, who sat across from Kayla Braxton for a special interview, grey stubble adorning his tired face.

When asked if he regrets telling The Tribal Chief the truth a week ago, he denied, saying it was in his role to tell him the difficult truths. Heyman said he would not be going to NXT, cherry-picking a new talent and starting over.

Heyman said he put everything into being the special council for The Head of the Table. “Without that…maybe it’s time for me to acknowledge that my career is most likely over.”

Grade

A

Analysis

Heyman not shaving, allowing grey to grow into his hairline and looking all kinds of beaten, worn and exhausted was a great touch and really hammered home the emotional toll the last week has taken on him.

It was interesting that he even teased scouring NXT for a new talent before suggesting his career may be over. It is highly unlikely that will be the case. Heyman has been one of the best characters on any WWE property all year. He understands nuance and detail in a way few others do. He is a master of his craft and a joy to watch every week, if only because you really never know exactly what you’re getting out of the godfather of extreme.

Where he goes from here isn’t known but whatever he does–whether it is returning to Reigns’ side, advocating for Brock Lesnar or making his presence felt elsewhere–will make for must-watch television.