Jets' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 16

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Jets' 2022 NFL draft status will be clearer after Week 16.

Sunday's slate features a handful of games that should create a bit of separation in the projected top 10.

The Jets play in one of those contests against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who took over the No. 1 overall pick after Week 15. Jacksonville did not respond to Urban Meyer's firing with a win and did not improve much against the Houston Texans.

That is a good sign for Jets fans wanting to see a fourth win and a bad omen for the ones that want as high of a draft pick as possible.

A win over the Jaguars might put the Jets level with the Chicago Bears and New York Giants on four wins.

If the Jets win, they need one or both of those teams to bring home victories to remain in the top four without much to do with tiebreakers.

A Jets loss to the Jaguars opens up another realm of possibilities. They would need a Detroit Lions beat the Atlanta Falcons to force a four-way tie at three wins in that situation, although the Lions would have a higher winning percentage because of its tie.

With how poorly the Bears and Giants played recently, it may be better for the Jets' draft stock to lose and root for the Lions.