Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Stone Cold Steve Austin, Drew McIntyre and More

WWE wants "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to be a part of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, per WrestleVotes.

"Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point," the report states.

It's no surprise, really. Austin is as beloved in Texas as any Superstar ever has been and was featured in the video package announcing the event's return to The Lone Star State. Furthermore, he is an icon and the biggest star in company history. It would be foolish for WWE not to look for ways to involve him in the telecast.

As Austin has stated countless times before, though, the creative has to be right. He is not the type to soul his reputation or his aura in the name of some hastily thrown-together nonsense. It has to be meaningful or he will simply stay home.

Austin has a history of appearing at WrestleMania in a guest capacity.

In 2007, he officiated The Battle of the Billionaires and joined Bobby Lashley and reality star Donald Trump in shaving the evil Mr. McMahon's head. Four years later, he officiated the surprisingly high-profile match between Michael Cole and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

In 2014, he shared the ring with The Rock and Hulk Hogan in the most electric promo segment in the event's history.

Stone Cold will add to the show, from a star power perspective if nothing else. Here's hoping WWE Creative can put something together worth bringing him into the fold for the extravaganza.