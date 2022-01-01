Biggest Takeaways from WWE Day 1 2022 Results

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Was WWE Day 1 a great start to 2022 or another sign that this year will be nothing but the same?

This event had all the potential to be a game-changer even before the lineup saw changes. With Brock Lesnar moving into the WWE Championship picture instead of facing Roman Reigns, the possibilities were there for some major talking points and a lot of buzz to come out of this pay-per-view.

Now that the event's finished, let's look back and run down some of the biggest takeaways from WWE Day One 2022.