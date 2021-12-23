Ranking 76ers' Biggest Strengths Through 2 Months

0 of 3

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the premier heavyweights in the Eastern Conference.

They have struggled to look the part.

Injuries and illness figure into that, but the bigger issue has been a lack of consistency. The 76ers are predictably unpredictable, the type of team that can—and has—immediately follow a six-game winning streak with a five-game losing skid.

Watching this club can be maddening on the wrong night, but catch it on the right one, and your imagination will run wild with potential outcomes for this season. That's because there are things this team does really well, and we're here to dissect and rank them.