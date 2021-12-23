Ranking Warriors' Biggest Strengths Through 2 Months

1 of 3

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Strength in numbers is less of a slogan than a way of life for the Steve Kerr-led Warriors. Or, it is when the team has it rolling, rather.

Last season, Golden State ran too top-heavy, which is why a team with the third-place finisher in both MVP (Stephen Curry) and Defensive Player of the Year (Draymond Green) voting couldn't crack the play-in field. Fast-forward to this season, though, and the Warriors are once again flashing their trademark depth.

Andrew Wiggins has never been more efficient. Jordan Poole has never been more reliable. Gary Payton II is a defensive menace on the basketball. Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica have added missing elements of stretchiness to the frontcourt. Even rookie Jonthan Kuminga has managed to pop in a limited role.

While the Warriors are at their best with the stars leading the way, they seem virtually unbeatable when the role players rise up around them.