Omos Turns on AJ Styles; Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens Team Up; More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

On the December 20 edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE continued to sell the "can they co-exist" storyline. Big E and Bobby Lashley were forced to tag together against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in the main event.

However, while E and The All Mighty could not get along, KO and The Monday Night Messiah formed a dangerous alliance for WWE Day 1, laying out both their Fatal 4-Way opponents.

One team that certainly could not exist anymore was AJ Styles and Omos. The Miz got the giant man thinking, and it turned into Omos walking out on The Phenomenal One.

Austin Theory finally tried to prove himself in the ring to Vince McMahon. While the win over Finn Balor eluded him, he did manage to further frustrate his opponent and show he can hang with one of the best.

Damian Priest has struggled for relevancy despite no one pinning him or making him submit in his 10 months on Raw. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have stepped up as dubious opponents after an awkward ending to the latest match between The Archer of Infamy and The Show Off.

This show did not pull off too many surprises, setting up contests for next week's post-Christmas show. However, there were a few key moments that matter for WrestleMania season.