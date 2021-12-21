10 Best Games of the 2021 College Football Regular Season

5 of 11

While this game was a pretty entertaining one on the field, the chaos that happened at the end of the game—complete with golf balls being thrown onto the field—makes it worthy of being on this list.

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin returned to Knoxville for the first time as a head coach since he left the Tennessee head coaching job after just one season for USC in 2009. He had returned there with Alabama as an offensive coordinator, but this game was different.

This game was close throughout, too. Ole Miss went to the locker room with a 24-12 lead, but Tennessee scored two second-half touchdowns to make it 31-26 in the fourth. The game's final minute is where things went a bit haywire.

Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker found Jacob Warren on 4th-and-24. Warren fell clearly short of the first down marker, but Vols fans inside the stadium saw the replay on the jumbotron and thought otherwise. When the officials announced a turnover on downs, the fans became so upset that they started throwing objects onto the field.

In the nearly a 20-minute delay, fans threw water bottles, empty beer cans, golf balls—one which Kiffin proudly picked up—and even a mustard bottle. No, literally, a whole dang bottle of mustard was seen on the field!

The situation was so bad that Ole Miss players and coaches moved away from their bench area, and Tennessee's band and cheerleaders got off the field. Even the Vols' student section was escorted out of the stadium.

Finally, the game resumed, and the ending was pretty entertaining amidst the drama. Tennessee's defense forced an Ole Miss three-and-out and got a 40-yard punt return from Velus Jones Jr. to start at the Ole Miss 47.

The Vols managed to get down to the Rebel's 21-yard line, but Tennessee's final play was stopped short well short of the end zone, sealing the Rebels' 31-26 victory.

"I don't know if I'm more excited that we found a way to win or that I didn't get hit with the golf balls that they were throwing at me," Kiffin said on SEC Network after the game as he held up the golf ball he caught.

"I still have my souvenir golf ball," Kiffin said. "I also got hit with bottles with some brown stuff in them. I don't think those fans would waste moonshine. You've got one of the most passionate fan bases in America. A call didn't go their way."

Tennessee ended up getting fined $250,000 for the whole ordeal. Not only was this an entertaining game from start to finish, but the chaotic delay, complete with golf balls and mustard bottles, makes this game more than worthy of this list.