WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 20

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and Recap of WWE Raw on December 20.

With less than two weeks to go before Day 1 on January 1, WWE has already put together most of the card and is focused mostly on moving those feuds forward.

Following last week's incident on Miz TV when The Miz used his wife as a human shield, Maryse appeared on The Cutting Edge this week to discuss the situation.

After spending the last few weeks studying under Vince McMahon, Austin Theory put his skills to the test against Finn Balor.

Doudrop and Bianca Belair met for another fight, and Damian Priest battled Dolph Ziggler in a Championship Contender's match. We also saw Bobby Lashley discuss being added to the WWE title match at Day 1.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.