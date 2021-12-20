Fantasy Basketball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 9December 20, 2021
Fantasy Basketball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 9
Houston Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun needs to be at the top your fantasy basketball waiver wire wish list.
The 19-year-old Turkish player started to come alive in the offensive stat categories over the last few weeks.
Sengun is the perfect player to take a risk on in fantasy basketball while a slew of stars are out with injuries or in health and safety protocols.
Sengun received over 20 minutes on the court in four of his last five games and he is starting to fill up the offensive stat columns on a regular basis.
His roster percentage in Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues has gone up lately, but there is still a chance to pick him up before it is too late.
Chuma Okeke of the Orlando Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans' Herbert Jones could be trending in Sengun's direction soon since they have both impressed in recent weeks.
All three of the players listed above could help salvage your fantasy teams while players miss time. The full list of injured players and those in health and safety protocols can be found here.
Alperen Sengun, C, Houston
Alperen Sengun's minutes increaseover the last two weeks is a positive development for fantasy basketball players that bought low on his stock at the start of December.
The 19-year-old played at least 22 minutes in four of his last five games and Christian Wood's return did not affect much of his playing time.
In fact, the Rockets may be inclined to use Sengun more next to Wood instead of trotting out Daniel Theis in the starting lineup.
Sengun's best individual performance of the season came in the blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. He had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
He followed that up with two average performances against the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons, which is why some fantasy players may be hesitant to pick him up.
Do not let the 10 points in the last two games steer you away from Sengun. He has six double-digit point performances in December and he should have more offensive opportunities as he settles into his role alongside Wood.
Chuma Okeke, PF. Orlando
Chuma Okeke has not been shooting the ball recently like a player that averages 7.3 points per game.
The Orlando Magic power forward attempted 10 or more field goals in each of his last three appearances. He reached double figures in two of those contests.
Okeke's appeal goes beyond his increased scoring. He had a season high of 10 rebounds against the Miami Heat on Friday and he can shoot three-pointers well for a player at his position.
Okeke is 7-of-14 from three-point range in his last two games, and if he continues to shoot at a high level, he could drop in more shots from beyond the arc.
The 2019 first-round pick is far from a must-start player when your full roster is healthy, but he come help in a few stat categories over the next few weeks while players come in and out of health and safety protocols.
Herbert Jones, SF, New Orleans
Herbert Jones attracted some fantasy basketball attention on Friday, when he came one rebound short of a double-double.
The 2021 second-round pick tied his second-highest scoring total of the season with 17 points and added nine rebounds and four assists for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jones reached double figures in three of his last five games. He is averaging 7.9 field-goal attempts in December, which is a two-shot increase from November.
The small forward is not rostered in many fantasy basketball leagues at the moment, but he could be worth a flier right now with so many unknowns regarding the availability of some players.
Jones is expected to receive a steady dose of minutes in New Orleans with Zion Williamson still out injured, and his increased scoring numbers could lead to him being in double figures every night.