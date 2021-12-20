Fantasy Basketball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 9

0 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Houston Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun needs to be at the top your fantasy basketball waiver wire wish list.

The 19-year-old Turkish player started to come alive in the offensive stat categories over the last few weeks.

Sengun is the perfect player to take a risk on in fantasy basketball while a slew of stars are out with injuries or in health and safety protocols.

Sengun received over 20 minutes on the court in four of his last five games and he is starting to fill up the offensive stat columns on a regular basis.

His roster percentage in Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues has gone up lately, but there is still a chance to pick him up before it is too late.

Chuma Okeke of the Orlando Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans' Herbert Jones could be trending in Sengun's direction soon since they have both impressed in recent weeks.

All three of the players listed above could help salvage your fantasy teams while players miss time. The full list of injured players and those in health and safety protocols can be found here.