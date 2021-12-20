Ranking the 5 Best Storylines in WWE and AEW of 2021

1 of 5

Seth Rollins attacked a vulnerable Edge in 2014, using the former world champion as a pawn in his attempt to get The Authority reinstated to WWE. It is a moment The Rated-R Superstar remembered vividly and recalled when he engaged The Visionary in a monthslong feud that stretched from the summer and into the fall.

The feud, which saw Rollins obsessively brush off claims that he was Edge Lite before invading his rival's home and threatening his family, spawned three excellent matches.

Split right down the middle between SummerSlam and SmackDown in Madison Square Garden, the feud culminated inside Hell in a Cell with a Match of the Year candidate won by Edge.

For Edge, it was proof that he was still among the best wrestlers in the world. For Rollins, it was an opportunity to remind fans that, beneath the flashy suits and sometimes over-the-top material given to him by WWE Creative, he was still an elite worker.

More importantly, it was evidence of the storytelling mastery each possesses.