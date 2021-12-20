Ranking the Most Shocking Losses Thus Far in 2021-22 Men's CBB Season

0 of 9

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

No matter how many times Jon Rothstein tweets about the unexpected becoming the ordinary, men's college basketball still manages to deliver shocking upsets on a regular basis.

The 2021-22 season is only six weeks young, but there have been 35 unranked-over-ranked upsets already. There have also been a bunch of surprising results that had nothing to do with the AP poll—Syracuse giving up 100 points to a toothpaste, or South Dakota State losing by "two touchdowns" to Idaho as a "three-touchdown" favorite, for example.

However, our elite eight of early upsets focuses exclusively on the unranked-over-ranked variety, with our ranking based on a combination of how unlikely the loss was and how ugly the margin was.

Basically, if you woke up the morning after and were just scrolling through scores to see what you missed, this is a ranking of the degree to which you did a double take.