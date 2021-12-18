Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman, Rhodes Brothers Reunite and More Friday Fallout

Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman, Rhodes Brothers Reunite and More Friday FalloutDecember 18, 2021
Friday may as well be renamed "Wrestling Day" because SmackDown and Rampage always deliver a few memorable moments.
Toni Storm got another chance to step in the ring with Charlotte this week, but she had to team up with Sasha Banks in a tag match that also included Shotzi on The Queen's side.
As the build for Day 1 continues, WWE keeps adding more matches to the card. This week we found out about at least two new additions with a few more teased throughout the night.
The blue brand also saw Roman Reigns finally realize he couldn't trust Paul Heyman, and over on Rampage, Cody and Dustin Rhodes reunited for what looks to be a tag team feud with Men of the Year.
Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's wrestling programs.
Toni Storm Pins the Champ
SmackDown opened up with a long tag team match that saw Sasha Banks and Toni Storm pick up the win over Shotzi and Charlotte, but the big news is how the bout ended.
Not only did Storm get the win for her team, but she did so by pinning The Queen. With the two of them currently engaged in a feud, this tips the scales in Storm's favor a bit.
The former NXT UK women's champion is being built up as Charlotte's next big challenger, and this victory is going to give her more ammunition to request that eventual title match.
With Day 1 fast approaching on January 1, it's likely we will see these two collide at the pay-per-view. Next week's show will probably have a segment where Adam Pearce or Sonya Deville makes it official.
More Day 1 Stuff
WWE is quickly filling up the card for Day 1, and this week's SmackDown included a few confirmations and teases of additional matches.
Deville and Naomi's feud continued when the authority figure booked her rival in a match against Shayna Baszler, but Naomi was able to win despite a pre-match attack.
WWE has been spinning its wheels with this feud for long enough. Next week, we will likely get an official announcement that Naomi vs. Deville will be added to the PPV.
We also found out The New Day will battle The Usos for the SmackDown tag titles and Drew McIntyre will take on Madcap Moss in a match nobody asked for but could actually end up being fun under the right circumstances.
The Tribal Chief Has Trust Issues
The final segment of SmackDown featured Reigns questioning whether or not he could trust his advocate, Paul Heyman.
The former owner of ECW seemed frightened of what might happen if he gave the wrong answer to Reigns' questioning his loyalties, but he ended up saying the wrong thing anyway.
He told Reigns that he wasn't protecting Lesnar from him because he was actually protecting Reigns from The Beast. The Tribal Chief hugged and him and said he loved Heyman before firing him on the spot and hitting him with a Superman Punch.
Before he could take his attack any further, Lesnar's music hit and he made his way out, taking out both Usos on his way to the ring. Despite taking a few chair shots, he took Reigns down with an F5 to send the crowd home happy.
With Heyman now officially out of The Bloodline, it is going to be interesting to see if he ends up back with Lesnar or if WWE has other plans for him. Considering he was never really on Lesnar's side, it would be a little weird of The Beast took him back with open arms.
The Rhodes Brothers Reunite
Dan Lambert, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky returned this week for a promo segment, but they were quickly interrupted by "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.
After Cody and Lambert argued over the microphone, Sky and Page attacked. They had the upper hand but were caught off guard by Dustin making the save. Sammy Guevara joined them to give the babyfaces the advantage.
This is obviously setting up a tag match at some point. With AEW quick to get to the payoff in some feuds, we could see this as early as next week. However, an extra week of buildup might make it better.
We already have Guevara taking on Cody for the TNT title on the Christmas edition of Rampage, so helping his opponent here also established Guevara as an honorable champion.
The way this will likely go down is Sky and Page cost Rhodes the TNT title next week to strengthen their storyline and set up the tag match with Dustin.