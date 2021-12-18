Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman, Rhodes Brothers Reunite and More Friday Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Friday may as well be renamed "Wrestling Day" because SmackDown and Rampage always deliver a few memorable moments.

Toni Storm got another chance to step in the ring with Charlotte this week, but she had to team up with Sasha Banks in a tag match that also included Shotzi on The Queen's side.

As the build for Day 1 continues, WWE keeps adding more matches to the card. This week we found out about at least two new additions with a few more teased throughout the night.

The blue brand also saw Roman Reigns finally realize he couldn't trust Paul Heyman, and over on Rampage, Cody and Dustin Rhodes reunited for what looks to be a tag team feud with Men of the Year.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's wrestling programs.