NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Jerami Grant, More

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Jerami Grant, MoreDecember 18, 2021
The NBA trade rumors are flying, and some big-name players could eventually be on the move. At least, that's a possibility if any of this buzz turns into actual deals taking place, which hasn't yet happened during the 2021-22 season.
The trade deadline isn't until Feb. 10, so there's plenty of time for the league's 30 teams to have discussions. The pool of players available to be dealt just expanded on Wednesday, which is when players who signed contracts this past offseason became eligible to be moved. So that could lead to more talks and eventual deals.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.
Schroder Likely to Be Traded Away from Boston?
Dennis Schroder is in his first season with the Boston Celtics, but there's a chance he won't still be playing for them by the end of the 2021-22 campaign. That's because there appears to be an increased likelihood that the 28-year-old point guard will be traded.
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Schroder is "climbing on Most Likely To Be Traded lists leaguewide." And while several other Celtics players have also been featured in trade rumors of late, it seems they may not be as likely to get dealt as Schroder.
"The Celtics do not want to break up their Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown duo, no matter how much skepticism continues to circulate about how well they function together, and mixed signals persist about new team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens' true willingness to part with Marcus Smart," Stein wrote.
Instead, Boston could move Schroder, a nine-year NBA veteran who is a solid scoring option in the backcourt. Over the past five seasons, he's played for four different teams, having also suited up for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.
If the Celtics do in fact make Schroder available, there could be plenty of teams with interest considering he's been playing at a high level and is still under 30.
Grant Could Get Traded by Pistons Prior to Deadline
The Detroit Pistons have been struggling this season, as they entered Saturday on a 13-game losing streak that had dropped their record to 4-23. At this point, it seems to be a given that they'll be sellers at the trade deadline and could move some of their players.
Stein reported that Detroit forward Jerami Grant is "increasingly regarded by rival teams as one of the NBA’s most likely players to be traded" prior to the trade deadline on Feb. 10. Considering that the Pistons are on pace to go 12-70, that shouldn't come as a surprise.
The 27-year-old Grant won't become a free agent until 2023, so any interested teams would be getting an additional season of control beyond the 2021-22 campaign. They would just need to find a way to make his roughly $20 million salary fit on to their roster.
Grant has been playing well in his second season with the Pistons, as he's averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 24 games.
Knicks Potentially Interested in Trading for Gordon?
The New York Knicks are 13-16 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. But there's still a chance they could get hot later in the season and make a push back into the playoff picture. So perhaps they could be looking for players they could acquire to give them a boost.
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks have a "long list of potentially available players" who they have discussed internally. And that group of players includes Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, per Berman.
Gordon would bring experience to New York's backcourt, as the 32-year-old is in his 14th NBA season. It's also possible the Rockets would be open to trading him, considering they're 9-20 and could be looking to deal away players ahead of the deadline.
In 24 games this season, Gordon is averaging 14.7 points and 3.1 assists per contest. He's in his sixth season with the Rockets.