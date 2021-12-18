NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Jerami Grant, More

1 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Dennis Schroder is in his first season with the Boston Celtics, but there's a chance he won't still be playing for them by the end of the 2021-22 campaign. That's because there appears to be an increased likelihood that the 28-year-old point guard will be traded.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Schroder is "climbing on Most Likely To Be Traded lists leaguewide." And while several other Celtics players have also been featured in trade rumors of late, it seems they may not be as likely to get dealt as Schroder.

"The Celtics do not want to break up their Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown duo, no matter how much skepticism continues to circulate about how well they function together, and mixed signals persist about new team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens' true willingness to part with Marcus Smart," Stein wrote.

Instead, Boston could move Schroder, a nine-year NBA veteran who is a solid scoring option in the backcourt. Over the past five seasons, he's played for four different teams, having also suited up for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.

If the Celtics do in fact make Schroder available, there could be plenty of teams with interest considering he's been playing at a high level and is still under 30.