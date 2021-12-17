AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 17

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 17December 18, 2021
Since AEW Rampage only lasts an hour, we are used to seeing fewer matches than we see on Dynamite, but that doesn't mean we have to see fewer wrestlers.
All Elite Wrestling featured two huge tag matches on Friday with a combined total of 18 wrestlers, and that's not even counting the women's bout.
We also saw the return of Dan Lambert in a promo alongside Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky that saw The Men of the Year enter a possible feud with Cody and Dustin Rhodes.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's episode of AEW Rampage.
The Undisputed Elite Superkliq vs. Roppongi Chaos Best Friends (8-Man Tag Match)
Rampage opened up with a match that has been building for a few weeks. Adam Cole, The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish took on Trent, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero.
Eight-man tag matches are chaotic as it is, and with these eight guys involved, you know this one was full of various team-based spots. Instead of giving you a full breakdown, we will keep the recap brief.
Both teams managed to have a number of moments and every wrestler got a chance to be in control for at least a few seconds. When the dust settled, the team of Cassidy, Romero, Taylor and Trent scored the win when Trent pinned Fish.
Grade: B
Analysis
Considering this match had a lot of moving parts, the pace during the first half was surprisingly tame. They didn't immediately start going 100 mph while hitting all of their big moves. They gave certain moments time to breathe.
That said, it also meant this match did not reach the level of excitement many fans probably expected, at least not until later. Slower is better sometimes but when you have this many guys in the ring, you can't waste a single second.
If you are a fan of any of these guys, be it their work in NJPW or AEW, then this is going to be a fun match for you. If you don't, then it won't. There's not much else to say other than all eight competitors did a good job with the spots they were given.
Trent was one of the major highlights of this match, which was nice to see after he had to spend months on the shelf with an injury.
This Guy Again
Lambert, Sky and Page returned for a promo segment this week, but they were quickly interrupted by Cody Rhodes.
The American Nightmare has been getting booed by AEW fans recently, so AEW probably thought putting him in a segment with a guy the crowd hates more would help.
Predictably, things got physical after a few minutes. Page and Sky for the upper hand, but Dustin Rhodes was there to make the save. Sammy Guevara also came down to lend the Rhodes family a hand.
Grade: C+
Analysis
As a segment to set up a future tag team match between the Rhodes brothers and Men of the Year, this segment accomplished its goal. It wasn't groundbreaking or special, but it was effective.
The inclusion of Guevara is going to help lead into his next TNT title defense, but the real story here is the tag match this whole thing set in motion.
With Lambert being able to generate big heat, it's going to be a tossup as to whether the crowd cheers for Cody by default or only offers support to Dustin.
Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford (Submission Match)
As soon as Conti got to the ring, she tackled Ford and the ref called for the bell to get the match underway. After a few moments, Ford found her footing and brought Conti down on the back of her head.
Conti was the first to employ submissions in an attempt to win, but The Bunny was there to assist her friend by pushing the bottom rope closer to her so she could force a break.
Ford countered out of a triangle and applied a reverse bow and arrow, but Conti reversed the hold and turned it into a modified armbar. Anna Jay and The Bunny almost got into it at ringside after The Bunny distracted Conti to break her grip.
Ford got her in a dragon sleeper but Conti broke free. Conti eventually locked in one final submission to score the win.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Conti and Ford have both improved by leaps and bounds since coming to AEW, but both of them still have work to do before they are as smooth as they could be.
The bell did not ring at the end of the match, so it was a little confusing when Conti was announced as the winner. It made the whole ending feel a little anticlimactic.
Ford looked like she tried to apply a certain hold the wrong way at one point, but otherwise, the use of submissions was solid.