AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 17

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Rampage opened up with a match that has been building for a few weeks. Adam Cole, The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish took on Trent, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero.

Eight-man tag matches are chaotic as it is, and with these eight guys involved, you know this one was full of various team-based spots. Instead of giving you a full breakdown, we will keep the recap brief.

Both teams managed to have a number of moments and every wrestler got a chance to be in control for at least a few seconds. When the dust settled, the team of Cassidy, Romero, Taylor and Trent scored the win when Trent pinned Fish.

Grade: B

Analysis

Considering this match had a lot of moving parts, the pace during the first half was surprisingly tame. They didn't immediately start going 100 mph while hitting all of their big moves. They gave certain moments time to breathe.

That said, it also meant this match did not reach the level of excitement many fans probably expected, at least not until later. Slower is better sometimes but when you have this many guys in the ring, you can't waste a single second.

If you are a fan of any of these guys, be it their work in NJPW or AEW, then this is going to be a fun match for you. If you don't, then it won't. There's not much else to say other than all eight competitors did a good job with the spots they were given.

Trent was one of the major highlights of this match, which was nice to see after he had to spend months on the shelf with an injury.