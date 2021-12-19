The Real Winners and Losers from the Tyron Woodley-Jake Paul 2 Card

0 of 7

The hockey team has two straight Stanley Cups.

The football team is the reigning Super Bowl champion.

But nothing on the Tampa-area scene was quite like what arrived Sunday night.

The city's premier downtown venue—corporately dubbed Amalie Arena—was ground zero for the latest co-mingling of social media influence and combat sports relevance. In this case, it was the second meeting of unbeaten "boxer" and YouTube kingpin Jake Paul and foundering former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul, 24, beat a fellow YouTuber, a former NBA player and a retired mixed martial artist in three "bouts" before topping Woodley by split decision four months ago in Cleveland. The ex-octagonal stalwart, now 39, had won precisely zero MMA matches in nearly three years, losing once in 2019, twice in 2020 and once earlier this year before making the summertime switch to the ring.

He got a second go-round when Paul's scheduled pre-Christmas foe, Tommy Fury, pulled out with an injury.

The rematch topped a four-bout pay-per-view card produced by Showtime and available for $59.99.

The B/R combat sports team, fresh off last week's shockers at UFC 269, was front and center once again for the goings-on alongside Tampa Bay—compiling the show's definitive list of winners and losers.

