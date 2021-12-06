Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Rematch Set After Tommy Fury Pulls out of Fight

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jake Paul announced Monday that Tommy Fury has withdrawn from their scheduled boxing match on December 18 due to what was revealed to be a broken rib and chest infection.

Fury confirmed his condition in a statement, saying he hoped to reschedule the fight for sometime in 2022:

Tyron Woodley will replace Fury in a rematch against Paul.

Woodley was offered an extra $500,000 bonus if he can knock out Paul in the upcoming bout.

Paul defeated the former UFC superstar by split decision when the two fought in August.

The two had made a tattoo bet prior to the match, which Woodley followed through on after his loss:

Woodley has been seeking a rematch as well, calling Paul a "coward."

Paul, who gained popularity as a YouTube personality, is 4-0 in his professional boxing career with three knockouts.

The bout against Fury, originally agreed to in October, was set to be the first one of Paul's career against a real boxer after other victories came against former MMA competitors, NBA players and fellow YouTube personalities.

Fury has a 7-0 record in his career and is the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Woodley was a UFC welterweight champion during his MMA career but had never competed in a professional boxing match before the recent loss to Paul.