Pinpointing the Growth Areas for WWE and AEW in 2022

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

2021 was a pretty impressive year for professional wrestling. From great matches to inspired moments, this year left a lasting mark for fans.

WWE built a greater foundation by bringing up young stars like Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Roman Reigns continued an unbelievable run as WWE universal champion. WrestleMania 37 was such an unmitigated success for WWE that it seems it will be moving to a two-night format.

All Elite Wrestling took a massive step forward by bringing in CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. The company introduced its new show, AEW Rampage, which has been a packed one-hour spectacle each week. AEW All Out 2021 was one of the greatest pay-per-views of this modern era.

However, no matter how much the business evolves, there is still room for growth. This is not about the negatives but the potential positives.

With a new year on the horizon, this is a time to reflect on the past to improve the future. The following are nine key areas of growth for one or both companies in 2022.