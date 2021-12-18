5 Potential Win-Win Trades for NHL Playoff Contenders and the Montreal Canadiens

0 of 5

Five months after the Montreal Canadiens reached the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, they find themselves near the bottom of the NHL standings. Injuries to core players Carey Price and Shea Weber, the departures of veteran leaders Phillip Danault and Corey Perry via free agency and a shortened offseason contributed to their disappointing performance thus far.

General manager Marc Bergevin and assistant GM Trevor Timmins paid the price by being relieved of their duties in late November. Jeff Gorton, the new executive vice president of hockey operations, will take care of management duties until a new GM is hired.

With the hope of reaching the 2022 playoffs all but dashed, the Canadiens could become sellers by the March 21 trade deadline. Pending unrestricted free agents such as Ben Chiarot could be shopped for draft picks or prospects. Veterans with time remaining on their contracts, such as Jonathan Drouin or Tyler Toffoli, could also be peddled if Gorton and his new general manager decide a rebuild is in order.

Speculation could arise over whether core stars such as Price or Brendan Gallagher will also hit the trade block. The long, expensive contracts of these 30-or-older players could prove difficult to move during the season when teams have limited salary-cap space. Those types of deals tend to occur in the offseason when most teams have more cap room and flexibility.

Talented young players such as Nick Suzuki and promising ones such as Cole Caufield and Alexander Romanov could also draw interest from rival clubs. Those players, however, are unlikely to be moved, as they'll form the foundation of a roster retool or rebuild.

So, which players could the Canadiens attempt to move before the deadline? What type of return could they get, and which playoff contenders might be interested? That's what we'll attempt to determine with this listing of possible win-win trade scenarios for the Canadiens and the clubs they could deal with.